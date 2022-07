CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire damaged a house on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the fire in the 700 block of High Point Drive SW.

Officials have not released details on what may have caused the fire, or whether there were any injuries.

Firefighters respond to a house fire in the 700 block of High Point Drive SW Monday morning. (KCRG)

