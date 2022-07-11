Show You Care
Drinking alone when younger linked to alcoholism, study says

A new study says young people who drink alone have a greater risk of having alcohol-related...
A new study says young people who drink alone have a greater risk of having alcohol-related problems in the future.
By CNN
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(CNN) – People who drink alone as a young adult appear to have a greater risk of having alcohol-related problems later in life.

According to a study from Carnegie Mellon University, high school seniors who drank without anyone else had a 35% better chance of alcoholism by the age of 35.

The study, published Monday in the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence, was based on a 17-year study based on 4,500 participants.

Researchers also say women are more susceptible to alcohol use disorder than men.

Because of the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rates of solitary drinking had a documented increase.

