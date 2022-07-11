Cedar Rapids Police finish gathering evidence in vehicle vs. protestor incident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Several weeks after a vehicle hit a protestor in Cedar Rapids, police released a statement announcing that they have completed their work in regards to the case.

Preliminary investigations by police indicated that on June 24th a group of protesters were attempting to legally cross the street in front of the Federal Courthouse when the traffic lights changed, giving the right of way to vehicles on 8th Avenue.

A person taking part in the protest was then reportedly struck by a truck. Video of the incident went viral on social media.

The injured pedestrian was interviewed on-scene by CRPD and then taken by private vehicle to a local hospital for evaluation.

On Monday, July 11th, Cedar Rapids Police announced that they finished gathering evidence in regards to the case and have handed it off to the Black Hawk County Attorney for consideration:

“The Cedar Rapids Police Department has completed its work to compile facts and evidence regarding the June 24, 2022 vehicle vs. pedestrian incident at 8th Avenue SE and 2nd Street. The case file and investigative materials have been submitted to the Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office for consideration.”

