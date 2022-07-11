Cedar Rapids Police arrest construction burglary suspect

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In response to seeing a high level of construction site burglaries in the city over the last several months, Cedar Rapids Police conducted surveillance on various construction sites in town.

Investigators found a highlighted pattern of burglary activity in the 2100 block of Wiley BLVD SW and focused on that area in an attempt to catch the suspect(s) committing burglaries.

During the overnight hours of July 6th, 2022, Cedar Rapids Police deployed decoy construction equipment as well as plain clothes investigators in the 2100 block of Wiley BLVD SW.

On July 7th at approximately 5:00 am, investigators observed 24-year-old Skylar Strawn stealing the decoy construction equipment. Police took him into custody.

Strawn was charged with Burglary in the 3rd Degree, Possession of Burglar’s Tools, Theft, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving While Barred, and Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability.

