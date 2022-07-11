Army renames reserve center after fallen Dubuque soldier Ronald D. Rennison

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -In a ceremony on July 10th, the United States Army officially renamed its army reserve center after Ronald D. Rennison. Rennison who was a native of Dubuque joined the U.S. Army in 1987. He subsequently served in South Korea as an 88M motor transport operator including missions along the DMZ. He was then assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division and completed missions in Honduras and Egypt. He was assigned to the 14th Quartermaster Detachment after the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait. While serving in Saudi Arabia he was killed on February 25th, 1991 by Scud missiles launched by the Iraqi military. 26 other people were killed along with nearly 100 wounded. Rennison’s awards included the Purple Heart, Army Achievment Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, Overseas Service Medal, and the Kuwait Liberation Medal from the Government of Saudi Arabia. His father and brother both also served in the U.S. Military. The war ended 3 days after the attack with a total of 147 U.S. personnel killed in the conflict.

