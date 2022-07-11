Adair County Sheriff’s Office find ‘human remains’

Show You Care
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT
ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 10th, 2022 at approximately 12:20 pm, the Adair County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to check the well-being of a County resident.

Officers arrived at a property in the area of Youngstown Trial at approximately 1:17 pm. While checking the area, officers on scene located human remains.

Officials say the investigation is in the early stages and that further information will be released when appropriate.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, Adair County E911 Center, or 660-627-BUST.

