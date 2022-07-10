A sunny Sunday with only isolated showers and storms possible

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re starting Sunday with beautiful sunrises across Eastern Iowa and temperatures in the 60s. This afternoon will be pleasant with temperatures in the 80s and lots of sunshine. Areas north of Highway 20 also have a chance for isolated showers today.

Isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible on Monday as a cold front moves through the state. However, Monday afternoon’s temperatures will still climb to the mid to upper 80s.

