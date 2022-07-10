Show You Care
One person hurt when motorcycles collide east of Edgewood

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EDGEWOOD, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash on a rural Clayton County road led to one person being hurt, according to officials.

At around 11:17 a.m. on Saturday, the Iowa State Patrol and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a crash along Hilton Road near its intersection with Iowa Highway 3, located east of Edgewood. Troopers believe that two motorcycles were traveling southbound on Hilton Road when one rear-ended another.

One person was hurt and taken to a hospital in Manchester for treatment of their injuries.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, Edgewood Fire Department, and Edgewood Ambulance assisted in the emergency response.

