Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

One injured in southeast Cedar Rapids shooting

Shooting.
Shooting.(MGN / Pixabay)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt after being shot on Saturday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 2:34 p.m., Cedar Rapids Police were sent to a report of gunshots heard in the 800 block of 16th Street SE. Officers located evidence of the discharge of bullets nearby in the 800 block of Camburn Court SE. Moments later, according to police, a person arrived at Mercy Medical Center in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

The person is being treated for what officials described as a non-life-threatening injury.

An investigation is ongoing to try and identify the person responsible for the shooting. Anybody with information is asked to call the Cedar Rapids Police Department, or Linn County Crime Stoppers at (800) 272-7463.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Lynn Smith
Cedar Rapids woman arrested on over 25 charges including forgery, identity theft, and money laundering
US Marshalls arrest 13 non-compliant sex offenders
U.S. Marshals arrest 13 of Iowa’s most wanted sex offenders
Iowa Beach
Western Iowa beach closed after confirmed case of rare brain infection
Dubuque Police looking to identify this individual
Dubuque police seeking public help in identifying suspect
Dallas Matt smiles alongside 9-year-old Cecelia Strong the day after he rescued her on the...
Stranger saves 9-year-old from close call on Turkey River

Latest News

Bus Rodeo in Cedar Rapids.
'Bus Rodeo' pits city bus drivers against each other in competition of skills
Lake of Three Fires.
Missouri swimmer hospitalized with brain-eating ameba likely contracted in Iowa lake
Ride N' Drive
2nd Ride For Kids held to raise money for toys for children at Ronald McDonald House
Blues & BBQ
14th Annual Blues & BBQ in North Liberty