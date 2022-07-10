One injured in southeast Cedar Rapids shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt after being shot on Saturday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 2:34 p.m., Cedar Rapids Police were sent to a report of gunshots heard in the 800 block of 16th Street SE. Officers located evidence of the discharge of bullets nearby in the 800 block of Camburn Court SE. Moments later, according to police, a person arrived at Mercy Medical Center in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

The person is being treated for what officials described as a non-life-threatening injury.

An investigation is ongoing to try and identify the person responsible for the shooting. Anybody with information is asked to call the Cedar Rapids Police Department, or Linn County Crime Stoppers at (800) 272-7463.

