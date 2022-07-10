Show You Care
One hurt in single-vehicle crash north of Cedar Rapids

One person was hurt when a van rolled into a farm field in Linn County on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
One person was hurt when a van rolled into a farm field in Linn County on Saturday, July 9, 2022.(Courtesy: Linn County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The driver of a van was hurt when their vehicle rolled in rural Linn County on Saturday afternoon.

At around 2:34 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash on County Home Road, between its intersections with North Mentzer Road and C Avenue Extension. Deputies arrived and located a 2021 Chevrolet G3500 van on its side in a nearby soybean field. Officials believe that the vehicle was traveling eastbound on County Home Road and left the roadway on the south side, entering the ditch and rolling into the field.

The driver of the van was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids for treatment of what deputies described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office rescue division, Robins Fire Department, and Area Ambulance Service assisted in the emergency repsonse.

