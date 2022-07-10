N Korea likely fired artillery rounds amid US-S Korea drills

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea appeared to have launched artillery shells toward the sea days after the United States deployed sophisticated fighter jets to South Korea for joint training. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says it detected multiple trajectories presumed to be North Korean artillery on Sunday. South Korea’s presidential office says the suspected launches occurred off the North’s west coast.

Last week, six U.S. F-35 aircraft from Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska arrived in South Korea for joint training with South Korean fighter jets. North Korea typically views joint exercises between U.S. and South Korea as an invasion rehearsal and responds with its own weapons tests.

