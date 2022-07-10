Show You Care
Motorcycle collides with deer near Covington, injuring rider

Police lights.
Police lights.(MGN)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COVINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a motorcycle crash in Linn County on Saturday evening.

At around 9:04 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash along Iowa Highway 100 near the exit for Covington Road. Deputies believe a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Highway 100 when the vehicle hit a deer. This caused a loss of control by the rider, leading to the motorcycle coming to rest in a ditch on the north side of the road.

The motorcycle’s rider was taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance for what deputies described as non-life-threatening injuries. They were not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Palo Fire Department, Linn County Rescue, and Area Ambulance Service assisted in the emergency response.

