Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Iowa golf benefit raises money for fallen trooper’s family

Iowa golf benefit raises money for fallen trooper’s family
Iowa golf benefit raises money for fallen trooper’s family(MGN)
By KCCI
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa State Trooper Ted Benda had just welcomed his fourth daughter into the world before an accident killed him last October, KCCI’S Andrew Mollenbeck reported.

On Saturday, his wife and the couple’s four children were the recipients of the annual Hamilton County Peace Officers Association benefit golf tournament.

“My youngest was three weeks old when Ted passed, so we have a long life without him,” said Holly Benda, the surviving spouse. “And to have benefits like this means everything.”

The event generally raises more than $20,000 for the family selected to be that year’s beneficiary. The benefit also honored Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith, who was fatally shot last year. The two families brought together by those tragedies have formed a bond.

“We went to Washington, D.C. together,” Benda said. “We’ve done numerous events together.”

At the auction following the golf event, two flags that flew over the U.S. Capitol in honor of both men were up for bid.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US Marshalls arrest 13 non-compliant sex offenders
U.S. Marshals arrest 13 of Iowa’s most wanted sex offenders
Iowa Beach
Western Iowa beach closed after confirmed case of rare brain infection
Dallas Matt smiles alongside 9-year-old Cecelia Strong the day after he rescued her on the...
Stranger saves 9-year-old from close call on Turkey River
Shooting.
One injured in southeast Cedar Rapids shooting
Jennifer Lynn Smith
Cedar Rapids woman arrested on over 25 charges including forgery, identity theft, and money laundering

Latest News

A sunny Sunday with only isolated showers and storms possible
A sunny Sunday with only isolated showers and storms possible
Bus Rodeo in Cedar Rapids.
Iowa city bus drivers showcase skills in ‘rodeo’
CR Pride Festival.
CR Pride Festival brings in large support in wake of recent Supreme Court action
Police lights.
Motorcycle collides with deer near Covington, injuring rider