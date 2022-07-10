Show You Care
Iowa city bus drivers showcase skills in ‘rodeo’

Kirkwood Community College hosted the event on Saturday, and it wasn't the typical rodeo with cowboys and horses.
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - About 20 city bus drivers from across Iowa gathered at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids on Saturday morning for the 2022 Bus Roadeo.

The rodeo was a competition requiring drivers to execute precise parking, tight turns, and immediate stops.

“The course is basically set up to simulate a bunch of different maneuvers that, you know, a bus would have to deal with in real life,” Brian Grootveld, a driver for CyRide in Ames, said.

While the course simulates real life, it also presents situations drivers would never handle out of concern for safety.

“On the road, if we had an obstacle, like, as tight as some of these, that’s something that we wouldn’t even attempt to go through because, you know, the odds of rubbing up against something, or hitting something and damaging the bus, or damaging someone’s property, or hurting someone, you know, the likelihood of that is just way too high in real life,” Grootveld said.

As well as a place to showcase skills, the rodeo allows bus drivers to spend time with others who understand what the job is like.

“We all deal with really similar stuff, just in different towns,” Grootveld said.

Those similar experiences include driving, as well as the many surprises that come along with navigating city life. Benjamin Koch, a driver for CAMBUS at the University of Iowa, said he’s “actually seen a decent bit compared to most bus drivers.”

“I pulled a suicidal woman off a bridge in Iowa City,” Koch said. “I’ve seen a lot of college students, I’ve seen a lot of maybe not-the-most sober college students, working on getting them home safe, making sure that they’re okay.”

The winner of the Bus Roadeo goes on to a national competition.

