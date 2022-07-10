Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

House saved following structure fire in Viola Iowa

House saved following structure fire in Viola Iowa
House saved following structure fire in Viola Iowa(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday morning Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, the Springville Fire Department, the Anamosa Fire Department, and Anamosa Ambulance headed to 3180 Pleasant Street, Viola after receiving a report of a residential fire.

When crews arrived, smoke was emanating from the house. Firefighters entered the house and found the fire in the kitchen where they successfully fought and contained the flames. Crews were able to save the structure. However, there is extensive fire damage to the kitchen and smoke damage throughout the house.

The only one injured was homeowner Dennis Lakose who was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

The fire is being investigated by the Springville Fire Department, they say the fire started in the kitchen because of an electrical failure.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US Marshalls arrest 13 non-compliant sex offenders
U.S. Marshals arrest 13 of Iowa’s most wanted sex offenders
Iowa Beach
Western Iowa beach closed after confirmed case of rare brain infection
Dallas Matt smiles alongside 9-year-old Cecelia Strong the day after he rescued her on the...
Stranger saves 9-year-old from close call on Turkey River
Shooting.
One injured in southeast Cedar Rapids shooting
Jennifer Lynn Smith
Cedar Rapids woman arrested on over 25 charges including forgery, identity theft, and money laundering

Latest News

Japan votes in key election in shadow of Abe assassination
Japan votes in key election in shadow of Abe assassination
Dire US labor shortage provides opportunity for ex-prisoners
Dire US labor shortage provides opportunity for ex-prisoners
Iowa golf benefit raises money for fallen trooper’s family
Iowa golf benefit raises money for fallen trooper’s family
A sunny Sunday with only isolated showers and storms possible
A sunny Sunday with only isolated showers and storms possible