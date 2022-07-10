House saved following structure fire in Viola Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday morning Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, the Springville Fire Department, the Anamosa Fire Department, and Anamosa Ambulance headed to 3180 Pleasant Street, Viola after receiving a report of a residential fire.

When crews arrived, smoke was emanating from the house. Firefighters entered the house and found the fire in the kitchen where they successfully fought and contained the flames. Crews were able to save the structure. However, there is extensive fire damage to the kitchen and smoke damage throughout the house.

The only one injured was homeowner Dennis Lakose who was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

The fire is being investigated by the Springville Fire Department, they say the fire started in the kitchen because of an electrical failure.

