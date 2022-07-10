A few showers and storms possible tonight into Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front moves through the area during the day on Monday, bringing the threat for some scattered showers or storms.

That chance begins overnight, though slight, and continues until the front clears the area by late afternoon on Monday. A few of these storms could be strong or even severe, with an incidence of gusty winds possible. That chance is quite slim, though. Expect a muggier night with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s, and highs in the mid to upper 80s Monday.

Slightly cooler and drier air follows midweek, with a warm-up toward the weekend. A storm chance exists Saturday, and 90s for highs stick around for several days.

