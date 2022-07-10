Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

A few showers and storms possible tonight into Monday

A chance for storms through Monday afternoon.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front moves through the area during the day on Monday, bringing the threat for some scattered showers or storms.

That chance begins overnight, though slight, and continues until the front clears the area by late afternoon on Monday. A few of these storms could be strong or even severe, with an incidence of gusty winds possible. That chance is quite slim, though. Expect a muggier night with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s, and highs in the mid to upper 80s Monday.

Slightly cooler and drier air follows midweek, with a warm-up toward the weekend. A storm chance exists Saturday, and 90s for highs stick around for several days.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US Marshalls arrest 13 non-compliant sex offenders
U.S. Marshals arrest 13 of Iowa’s most wanted sex offenders
One injured in southeast Cedar Rapids shooting
One injured in southeast Cedar Rapids shooting
Iowa Beach
Western Iowa beach closed after confirmed case of rare brain infection
Dallas Matt smiles alongside 9-year-old Cecelia Strong the day after he rescued her on the...
Stranger saves 9-year-old from close call on Turkey River
One person was hurt when a van rolled into a farm field in Linn County on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
One hurt in single-vehicle crash north of Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Scattered showers and storms possible through Monday.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Sunday Morning, July 10
First Alert Forecast: Sunday Morning, July 10
A sunny Sunday with only isolated showers and storms possible
A sunny Sunday with only isolated showers and storms possible
Breezier conditions are expected Sunday.
First Alert Forecast: Saturday evening, July 9