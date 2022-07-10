Show You Care
Dire US labor shortage provides opportunity for ex-prisoners

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The United States’ ongoing labor shortage is bad for employers but presents an opportunity for workers who often could not find jobs in rosier economic times: ex-prisoners. Special training programs in Mississippi and other states are now trying to fill some of the 11.3 million open jobs in the U.S. through “second-chance hiring” — the practice of employing people with a criminal record.

Studies have shown that stable jobs are a major factor in reducing recidivism. In a 2021 survey, 53% of human resource professionals said they would be willing to hire people with criminal records — up from just 37% in 2018.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

