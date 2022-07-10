Diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Summer Brand continues to give back to her team

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - “When you hear something like that it’s just a punch in the gut.”

Summer Brand is a Mount Vernon mainstay. Her mother, Robin was her softball coach, her father Steve is the school principal. Summer herself created lifelong memories playing multiple sports for the Mustangs.

The community was stunned when the family announced Summer was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. But the cancer is treatable, and that’s what summer wanted to talk about.

“Everything that I’ve heard, all the doctors that I’ve talked to have said that it is the most curable form of cancer,” Summer said. “Which is super relieving to hear.”

Robin Brand, still the head softball coach at Mount Vernon, said her daughter is ready to start the fight.

“She’s like ‘let’s just start already let’s get rid of this,” Robin said. “She has more faith than she does fear.”

Robin also said even though everyone is wishing her well, Summer’s the one providing the warmth back.

“She’s the one that’s making everyone else feel better,” Robin said. “When people hug her and tell her they’re sorry and feel so bad she’s the one saying ‘it’s OK I’ll be OK.’”

“My mom’s like ‘you don’t have to say you’re OK,’” Summer said. “But feel like I need to do that because I honestly am.”

Despite the diagnosis Summer is still coaching with her mom. She says it’s giving back.

“In the way that I was given so many opportunities especially here at Mount Vernon,” Sumer said. “I like to give back and definitely help those younger kids.”

The team has rallied around her.

““She’s definitely a big motivation for us,” said senior Maia Bentley. “She doesn’t have to just a fact that she is gives us so much courage to do this for her.”

“Her showing up having a smile on her face has been exactly the example that we wanna show these young women,” said Mount Vernon graduate and assistant Libby Ryan. “Hard things can happen to you but you can still show up and give.”

The community has given right back to Summer. A local business, Cause Team, has created clothing to help raise money for the Brands.

“As we should,” said Ryan. “It’s only right for us to give back to her. Give back the love, the energy, the effort, everything that she’s given us we need to give it back.”

Summer started chemotherapy on Thursday, she said two things that will help her in the fight, are family and faith. Tattooed on her arm is “In Him I Rise.”

“When the enemy comes at you you’ll fall, but God will help you up,” she said. “You know that God is going to be the one to bring you up and you can lean on him to help you through it.”

