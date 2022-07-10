Show You Care
CR Pride Festival brings in large support in wake of recent Supreme Court action

CR Pride Festival.
CR Pride Festival.
By Brian Tabick
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 14,000 people attended the 2022 CR Pride Festival at NewBo on Saturday, which was nearly double the number of people who attended in 2019.

The event was virtual for the past two years because of COVID-19.

“Be yourself,” Sabrina Linn Henry, an attendee, said. “Don’t be afraid to be who you are,”

“You can just be comfortable, be happy, and be me,” Rory Phoenix Monroe, another attendee, said. “It means a lot because I was judged my whole life.”

Stories like Monroe’s were why he said events like this are needed. His story started in his teens, but he didn’t come out as a transgender male until he was 25 years old.

“It was terrifying because you heard so many horror stories of families disowning everybody,” Monroe said. “Not knowing how people were gonna respond was gut-wrenching.”

Corey Jacobson, president of CR Pridefest, said he believed part of the reason so many people showed up was because of the Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe, essentially leaving it up to individual states as to whether abortions were legal.

“I think there’s a lot of people that are scared with the direction that our country is taking especially after the recent Supreme Court decisions,” Jacobson said. “They’re realizing that my right to marry, or my friend’s right to marry, may be in jeopardy.”

The future of what comes next after the Supreme Court decision isn’t known, but Jacobson said this support showed that people want to continue celebrating who they truly are.

“No matter what anybody says, just be yourself,” Alex Varnum, another attendee, said. “That is the most important thing you can do.”

