2nd Ride For Kids held to raise money for toys for children at Ronald McDonald House

Two dozen motorcycle riders rode from Waterloo to the Ronald McDonald House and Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City for the second time ever.
By Cole Krutzfield
Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 24 motorcycle riders rode from Waterloo to the Ronald McDonald House and Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City for the second time ever. It was organized by Woodys Toys FTK Incorporated a group that was founded after the founders - Paul “Woody” Woodward- son was diagnosed with a form of muscular cancer. The group has donated over 22,000 toys over the past 12 years to the Ronald McDonald House. The group plans to host another ride in the summer next year

