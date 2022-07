CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -North Liberty held its 14th Annual Blues & BBQ at Centennial Park on Saturday July, 9th. The free event featured games, local food trucks and live music such as Nathan Graham, Sam Ross Quartet and Lilly Hiatt. This is the first time that the event has been held in person since the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

