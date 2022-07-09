Xavier outlasts Newton winning in 14 innings

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With runners in scoring position, Keely Pilcher hit a hard ball to the Newton pitcher that scored Duanna Coyle to give the Xavier softball team a 1-0 victory in 14 innings Friday evening at Mount Mercy University.

The Saints (21-18) advance to the Class 4A- Region 6 semifinal round. Xavier will face Norwalk on Saturday, July 9.

