What does the future hold for emergency contraception

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 13-states have already put abortion bans in place, and now some health experts worry about what the future could be for contraceptives.

“We have heard from some of the more national chains, larger pharmacies that they’re limiting the number of medications,” said Iowa Pharmacy Association Director of Professional Affairs, Emmeline Paintsil.

Paintsil said major pharmacies had seen a surge in requests for emergency contraceptives like “Plan B”, which can prevent pregnancy if taken within three days of unprotected sex. That’s not happening to Iowa local pharmacies.

“We have not heard from our local pharmacies that they’re seeing a surge in demand for medications such as the morning after.

She said the reason Iowa pharmacists might not be seeing a surge was because of Iowa’s lower population. What she was worried about was people hoarding those contraceptives, not for personal use.

“We have heard that online people were purchasing large quantities of medications like Plan B with the hopes of reselling, which is concerning when it comes to access,” said Paintsil.

She’s not sure about what the future holds when it comes to easy access to contraceptives after Roe was overturned, but said she was worried about making sure all women had safe access to health care.

“As we continue to understand the lay of the land with the federal legislation changes, one of the most important is to continue to promote and protect safe access of medication,” she said. “As a profession that is our greatest concern, and I think that’s part of the reproductive health services for all health care professionals.”

