Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Weak protection for vanishing whale violates law, judge says

Weak protection for vanishing whale violates law, judge says
Weak protection for vanishing whale violates law, judge says(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A judge says the federal government hasn’t done enough to protect a rare species of whale from lethal entanglement in lobster fishing gear, and new rules are needed to protect the species from extinction. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled on Friday that the government has violated both the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act by failing to protect the North Atlantic right whale.

The whales number less than 340 in the world and have been declining rapidly in population in recent years. Boasberg’s ruling was a victory for conservation groups and a new challenge for lobster fishermen.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Lynn Smith
Cedar Rapids woman arrested on over 25 charges including forgery, identity theft, and money laundering
US Marshalls arrest 13 non-compliant sex offenders
U.S. Marshals arrest 13 of Iowa’s most wanted sex offenders
Iowa Beach
Western Iowa beach closed after confirmed case of rare brain infection
Dubuque Police looking to identify this individual
Dubuque police seeking public help in identifying suspect
Dallas Matt smiles alongside 9-year-old Cecelia Strong the day after he rescued her on the...
Stranger saves 9-year-old from close call on Turkey River

Latest News

The Washburn Fire burns in Mariposa Grove in Yosemite National Park, Calif., on Friday, July 8,...
Grove of giant sequoias threatened by California wildfire
FILE - Ukrainian soldiers ride a tank through the town of Trostyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March...
Ukrainian governor: Russia raising ‘true hell’ in the east
Italy: All 11 hikers killed in glacier avalanche identified
Italy: All 11 hikers killed in glacier avalanche identified
4 days in January: Trump push for Capitol coda to 2020 vote
4 days in January: Trump push for Capitol coda to 2020 vote