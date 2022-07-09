University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics enhances newborn security with new technology

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Newborns now have an extra layer of security at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. The hospital recently became the first in the state to use CertaScan technology for infant footprints. It’s something that could help if a child were to ever go missing.

”Obviously we hope that we would never need that, that no family would ever need that but just knowing that it’s there from a security standpoint is really amazing,” said Alyssa Shelby, Assistant Nurse Manager of the Obstetric Inpatient Unit at UIHC.

With CertaScan the hospital can now scan newborn footprints digitally. It’s an upgrade from the ink and paper most hospitals have long used for babies.

”Anyone who has children knows that you come home with the ink blotted piece of paper and file it away hopefully in a safe place and hopefully it doesn’t get smudged. This stores it digitally,” explained John Bischoff, Vice President of the Missing Children Division for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Those digital footprints are connected to the mother’s fingerprint in a database. It’s an added layer of security for babies born at UIHC.

”We have that security background that mom and baby are part of the same family and that they are linked together,” Shelby said.

CertaScan is partnered with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC.) They say 140 babies have been abducted from healthcare facilities in the U.S. since 1964.

”That’s 140 families impacted who had the scare of not knowing where their child is. There’s five of those children that are still missing today,” said Bischoff.

While the NCMEC hasn’t had to use CertaScan to identify a child yet, they say this new technology can aid law enforcement going forward if a child were to go missing at any point in life.

”Utilizing technology just to make kids a little bit safer? Any step forward is a good step forward,” Bischoff said.

In this case it’s a digital step for more peace of mind.

