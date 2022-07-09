Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

A spectacular weekend forecast

A spectacular weekend forecast
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re starting Saturday with sunshine and temperatures across Eastern Iowa in the 60s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine this afternoon, with temperatures rising into the low 80s. Sunday looks equally lovely, with highs reaching the mid-80s and a mostly sunny sky.

Shower and storm chances could return by Monday as a cold front moves through the midwest. After Monday, the work week looks dry with a mix of sunshine and clouds and temperatures in the 80s.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Lynn Smith
Cedar Rapids woman arrested on over 25 charges including forgery, identity theft, and money laundering
Iowa Beach
Western Iowa beach closed after confirmed case of rare brain infection
Dubuque Police looking to identify this individual
Dubuque police seeking public help in identifying suspect
US Marshalls arrest 13 non-compliant sex offenders
U.S. Marshals arrest 13 of Iowa’s most wanted sex offenders
According to the Mayo Clinic, 1 in 5 people ages 18 to 64 who were infected with COVID-19 will...
Cedar Rapids woman says she lost mobility due to long-term COVID-19

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Friday Morning, July 8
Quiet and sunny weather on the weekend.
Pretty fantastic mid-Summer weekend ahead in eastern Iowa
Quiet and sunny weather on the weekend.
First Alert Forecast
A pleasant day ahead on Saturday.
First Alert Forecast: Friday evening, July 8