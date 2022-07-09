A spectacular weekend forecast

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re starting Saturday with sunshine and temperatures across Eastern Iowa in the 60s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine this afternoon, with temperatures rising into the low 80s. Sunday looks equally lovely, with highs reaching the mid-80s and a mostly sunny sky.

Shower and storm chances could return by Monday as a cold front moves through the midwest. After Monday, the work week looks dry with a mix of sunshine and clouds and temperatures in the 80s.

