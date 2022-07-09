Show You Care
Pamplona says no one gored after all on 3rd day of bull run
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — City officials in Pamplona, Spain, say no one was gored after all during the San Fermín Festival bull run. They revised an early report saying horns had stabbed two men during Saturday’s morning. Officials corrected the preliminary report by Pamplona’s hospital to state that a man was scratched on the buttocks but not pierced by a horn.

They say after the morning run through narrow streets ended, another man suffered a laceration when a wild cow was set loose in the city’s bullring for individuals to test their evasion maneuvers. Authorities said a total of seven men, six Spaniards and one Frenchman, needed to be treated at the hospital for various injuries.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

