Kids encouraged to get 60 minutes of exercise per day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Barbara Dunn Swanson a worker with Iowa State University is urging parents to get their kids outside this summer. She says kids staying inside for long periods of time can be linked to obesity and increased aggression. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that children get around 60 minutes of free play time a day. Dunn Swanson says that can increase their health, and get them interested in things like nature and the outdoors. She encourages parents to find time where their kids can put down their electronic devices, and go outside. She suggest activities like a morning walk, or playing sports in the evening. Dunn Swanson also wants families to be safe while enjoying the outdoors. She says carry a first aid kit, water bottles, and bug spray.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.