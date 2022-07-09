Show You Care
Italy: All 11 hikers killed in glacier avalanche identified

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROME (AP) — Italian authorities have put the final death toll of an avalanche from a melting glacier in northern Italy at 11. The Italian Carabinieri said Saturday that all the hikers killed had been identified and the toll wasn’t expected to grow.

An apartment building-sized chunk of the Marmolada glacier in Italy’s Dolomite mountains detached July 3. The detachment sparked an avalanche of ice, rock and debris down the mountain onto hikers below. Experts have said warming temperatures likely contributed to the cleaving, since the glacier has been losing mass and volume for years and melted more quickly than usual this summer amid a heat wave, possibly destabilizing it.

