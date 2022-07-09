Show You Care
Iowa City West scores 13 unanswered to top Cedar Rapids Washington

By Jack Lido
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Trojans poured it on late to topple the Washington Warriors in Iowa City.

Down 4-0 in the bottom of the third, West High plated three in the bottom of the fourth to edge closer, then they put up a 9-spot in the fifth.

Washington ends their season at 18-16. The Trojans move onto the regional semifinals to take on the winner of Linn-Mar and Waterloo East.

