Iowa City West scores 13 unanswered to top Cedar Rapids Washington

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Trojans poured it on late to topple the Washington Warriors in Iowa City.

Down 4-0 in the bottom of the third, West High plated three in the bottom of the fourth to edge closer, then they put up a 9-spot in the fifth.

Washington ends their season at 18-16. The Trojans move onto the regional semifinals to take on the winner of Linn-Mar and Waterloo East.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.