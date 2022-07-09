Gary Barta announces an NIL collective is in the future, and he’s happy Iowa is “doing it right”

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - At the end of year one of the NIL era in college sports, Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta said he’s pleased with how Hawkeye student athletes are profiting off their name.

“Our student-athletes did a wonderful job,” Barta said.

Barta says an NIL collective will be announced later this summer. An NIL collective is usually funded by supporters, it pools money to help create NIL opportunities for student-athletes.

Barta says he wants to create a collective that is fair and sustainable.

“I feel really good about where we’re at,” Barta said. “I know some have suggested that we’re behind. I don’t feel that way because I want to do it the right way and do something that would be sustainable.”

This is different from the Iowa City NIL club, which was started by Hawkeye football players

