Dyersville celebrates 150th Anniversary of town founding

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The City of Dyersville held a parade on Friday, July 8th to celebrate the sesquicentennial of the founding of the town.

The parade featured local students, former city council members, mayors, & firetrucks from Dyersville and towns in both Dubuque & Delaware counties.

The celebrations also featured a cornhole tournament and artifacts, photographs, and other information about Dyersville history.

