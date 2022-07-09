Show You Care
Dyersville celebrates 150th Anniversary of town founding

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The City of Dyersville held a parade on Friday, July 8th to celebrate the sesquicentennial of the founding of the town.

The parade featured local students, former city council members, mayors, & firetrucks from Dyersville and towns in both Dubuque & Delaware counties.

The celebrations also featured a cornhole tournament and artifacts, photographs, and other information about Dyersville history.

