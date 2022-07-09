Delicious summer pork dishes are in this Fareway Cooking Segment

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add ground pork. Brown and crumble until pork is cooked through, about 8–10 minutes. Add chili powder, black beans, and corn. Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Cook until heated through, about 4 minutes.

Spray baking sheet with cooking spray. Arrange 4 tortillas on baking sheet. Top half of each tortilla with ground pork mixture. Sprinkle with cheese. Fold tortilla in half. Spray top of tortilla with cooking spray. Bake for 11–13 minutes or until quesadillas are lightly browned and edges are crisp.