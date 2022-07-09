Delicious summer pork dishes are in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares delicious pork dishes in this Fareway Cooking Segment.
Chili and Cheese Quesadilla
Makes 4 servings
Total time: 35 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 lb ground pork
- 2 Tbsp. chili powder
- ½ cup black beans, drained and rinsed
- ½ cup frozen corn, defrosted and drained
- 8 whole wheat tortillas
- ¾ cup shredded Mexican cheese blend
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400°F.
- Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add ground pork. Brown and crumble until pork is cooked through, about 8–10 minutes. Add chili powder, black beans, and corn. Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Cook until heated through, about 4 minutes.
- Spray baking sheet with cooking spray. Arrange 4 tortillas on baking sheet. Top half of each tortilla with ground pork mixture. Sprinkle with cheese. Fold tortilla in half. Spray top of tortilla with cooking spray. Bake for 11–13 minutes or until quesadillas are lightly browned and edges are crisp.
Eggroll in a bowl
Makes 4 servings
Total time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 Tbsp. sesame oil
- 1 small red onion, diced
- 1 Tbsp. minced garlic
- 1 Tbsp. ginger, minced
- 1 lb. ground pork
- 2 tsp. sriracha sauce
- 1 (14 ounce) bag coleslaw mix
- 2 red bell peppers, thinly sliced
- 1 (10 ounce) bag matchstick carrots
- 3 Tbsp. low-sodium soy sauce (or liquid aminos)
- 1 Tbsp. rice wine vinegar
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Optional for garnish: sliced green onions, sesame seeds, wonton strips.
Directions
- Heat sesame oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add red onion, cook 2–3 minutes. Add garlic and ginger. Cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add ground pork and Sriracha. Cook and crumble until pork is cooked through, about 7–10 minutes.
- Add coleslaw mix, red bell pepper, carrots, soy sauce, sesame oil, rice wine vinegar, salt and pepper. Stir until well combined. Cook, stirring occasionally, until cabbage is tender, about 5 minutes.
- Spoon pork-cabbage mixture into a serving bowl. Drizzle with sauce of choice and garnish, if desired.
St. Louis Pork Burger
Makes 6 servings
Total time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
- 6 hamburger buns
- 2 lb. ground pork
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 4 Tbsp. butter, melted
- 2 tsp. garlic powder
- 1 lb. thinly sliced deli ham
- 6 slices provolone cheese
- 1 Tbsp. paprika
Directions
- Pre-heat grill to medium-high heat.
- Form pork into 6 burgers. Season with salt and pepper. Grill burgers, with the lid closed, for 5 minutes. Turn and finish cooking for 4–5 minutes, until cooked through or until the internal temperature reaches 160⁰F on a digital meat. Remove from grill.
- Liberally brush toasted buns with garlic butter, top with burger, ham and cheese, and sprinkle with a few dashes of paprika.
Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.