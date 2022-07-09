Cedar Rapids Schools to resume summer activities next week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids School District announced on Friday that their summer operations would resume on Monday.

The District sent a message to parents and staff during the week that a cyber security incident occurred over the weekend that forced the district to cancel activities during the week while the incident was addressed and resolved.

Now the District says that activities should resume back to normal. You can read the District’s message below:

We are pleased to report that we will resume our summer operations and activities this upcoming week beginning on Monday, July 11th.

Thank you for your patience and understanding as we’ve continued to bring our systems back up from the recent cybersecurity incident.

While that work continues, some phone lines at the district may be unavailable. Should you need to reach CRCSD for any reason, please call 319-521-4452 or email lackerman@crschools.us.

We are looking forward to having our students and staff back on-site as we resume our summer programming opportunities. We look forward to seeing everyone on Monday.

