Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Pregnant woman attacked in road rage incident, causing miscarriage

A pregnant woman lost her child after a man attacked her in a road rage incident. (WABC, NYPD, CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New York Police Department is searching for a man who brutally attacked a pregnant woman following a road rage incident, causing her to miscarriage.

The woman is speaking out to describe how the attack tragically changed her life.

“I have a very bad PTSD right now,” Estrella Guzman said, the victim in the attack.

It’s been nearly a month since the assault occurred that left Guzman shaken.

At the time of the attack, she had no idea she was three months pregnant.

The injuries from the attack were fatal to her unborn child.

“I have back injuries, suffered a miscarriage,” Guzman said.

With a heavy heart, Guzman says it was someone’s anger that caused her to lose a second child.

“It’s not easy at all,” Guzman expressed.

She was driving on the Grand Course in the Bronx early evening on June 6, when she was met with an unruly driver.

“I didn’t let him go into the lane under the train. So, he proceeded to follow me,” Guzman said.

That’s when she made a life-changing decision to get out of the car.

“He doesn’t say a word, he just comes out with a screwdriver and literally attacks me,” Guzman said.

The man stabbed Guzman five times in the head and attempted to stab her neck.

“Honestly, I was in shock. Like I didn’t know how to react until I kept on feeling the jabs on my neck and I just started clawing at his eyes,” Guzman said.

The attacker fled the scene as police continue to search for him and his silver BMW.

“I just hope the community can help us find him because he can do this to any of our grandmothers, any of our daughters, anybody. He didn’t care that I was a female,” Guzman said.

Guzman is currently recovering from her injuries.

She says she wants the man caught so he never hurts anyone else again.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Lynn Smith
Cedar Rapids woman arrested on over 25 charges including forgery, identity theft, and money laundering
Former volunteer law enforcement officer, Gordon Grabau, 51, with the Linn County Sheriff’s...
Former Linn County Special Deputy Sheriff arrested on federal child pornography charges
Dubuque Police looking to identify this individual
Dubuque police seeking public help in identifying suspect
Iowa Beach
Western Iowa beach closed after confirmed case of rare brain infection
US Marshalls arrest 13 non-compliant sex offenders
U.S. Marshals arrest 13 of Iowa’s most wanted sex offenders

Latest News

The Washburn Fire burns in Mariposa Grove in Yosemite National Park, Calif., on Friday, July 8,...
Grove of giant sequoias threatened by California wildfire
FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the...
Japan’s ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during a speech
Xavier outlasts Newton winning in 14 innings
Xavier outlasts Newton winning in 14 innings
kids exercise
Kids encouraged to get 60 minutes of exercise per day
Iowa City West scores 13 unanswered to top Cedar Rapids Washington
Iowa City West scores 13 unanswered to top Cedar Rapids Washington