Another decent day Sunday before slight storm chances arrive

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our forecast over the next several days is mostly quiet, but not totally as we start off the coming work week.

Sunday brings another day of fairly comfortable conditions, with highs a bit warmer in the mid 80s. Later Sunday into Monday, a front sweeps through that brings an isolated shower or storm chance. It also returns highs to the low to mid 80s for the middle of the week.

Toward next weekend, another storm chance on Saturday is followed by hotter weather in the 90s to round out the 9-day.

