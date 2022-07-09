Show You Care
Abe’s death raises security questions as Japan mourns

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOKYO (AP) — A top police official has acknowledged possible security lapses that allowed an assassin to fire his gun into former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe while he was addressing a campaign rally. Abe was shot in the western city of Nara on Friday and airlifted to a hospital but died of blood loss.

Police arrested the attacker, a former member of Japan’s navy, at the scene. Police confiscated his homemade gun and several others were later found at his apartment. The attacker told investigators he acted because he believed rumors that Abe was connected to an organization that he resents. The Nara prefectural police chief says there were problems with Abe’s security that will be reviewed.

