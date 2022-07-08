West Delaware hopes to keep streak alive heading into postseason

MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - This might be Kevin Werner’s first year as the West Delaware baseball head coach, but after serving as an assistant coach for more than two decades, he knows the Hawks’ program.

He says it was a no brainer to take over the head coaching duties, which includes working alongside his two sons.

“It’s been great. My oldest is our level two coach. This year, he was our level three coach. The last couple years he’s been in the program. He was bat boy for me when he was five and six, so he’s invested in this program as much as I am. The youngest, unfortunately, he’s been brought up in it too, so it’s important to all three of us,” said Werner.

His youngest son, Tyrus, is a junior on the varsity roster who’s helped West Delaware to a 29-10 record on the season which ranks second in Class 3A. After finishing under 500 in two of the last three seasons, the Hawks are just one win away from recording 30 wins for the first time since 2015.

“Coming in with a lot of varsity experience, I think we’ve surprised a lot of teams, but we aren’t surprising ourselves,” said senior Luke Kehrli.

“I think there’s 6 or 7 seniors starting - we’ve been playing varsity for four years,” added Conner Funk. “We’ve never really put it together in the last few seasons. Then, we’ve got some juniors coming up, making some noise. We knew if we could play like we could, we’d be really really good this year. I think that’s shown,” he added.

West Delaware has strung together 8 straight wins and plan to rely on what’s been their bread and butter all season.

“All year, it’s been pitching and defense,” said Werner. “That’s where we’ll hang our hat all year. We’re going to rely on that to take us as far as it will go.”

“I think that experience has really helped us in those tough situations. Get some outs and then when you have a defense that’s not making many errors, that helps a lot as well,” added Funk.

As the Hawks turn their attention to the postseason, they hope to keep their streak alive and keep their success going.

“We’re just full force ready to go for the playoffs,” said Kehrli. “Just looking to stay hot, keep our bats going, stay hot on defense and throw strikes on the mound. That’s been the name of the game all year.”

“You don’t get a second game of a doubleheader, if you have a bad first game. You have to bring your A game right from the start,” said Werner.

