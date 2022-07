CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast this morning. The later we get in the day the drier the weather becomes. High pressure takes over the weather for the weekend. Look for plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 80s. Overall we will also see lower dew points giving us a very comfortable feel to the air. Have a great day and a safe weekend!

