Vinton man sentenced to federal prison for distributing meth

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - 55-year-old Chad Allen Havens was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to two counts of distributing methamphetamine.

Court documents show that on three occasions between May and September 2021, Havens distributed approximately 4 ounces of ice methamphetamine.

Havens was sentenced to 78 months imprisonment and 5 years of supervised release after his term ends.

