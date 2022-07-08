Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

VIDEO: Deputy finds missing 81-year-old man alive in retention pond

A deputy in Florida pulled an 81-year-old man out of a retention pond after he reportedly went missing. (Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida say they are thankful a deputy was able to help a man who went missing earlier this week.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office shared a video on Tuesday of Deputy Steven Jones locating a missing 81-year-old man and pulling him to safety out of a retention pond.

The sheriff’s office reports there had been a concern for the man after he left his residence without his medication.

According to authorities, Deputy Jones and several more deputies waited with the man until Orange County Fire Rescue could transport him to a nearby hospital.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Lynn Smith
Cedar Rapids woman arrested on over 25 charges including forgery, identity theft, and money laundering
Former volunteer law enforcement officer, Gordon Grabau, 51, with the Linn County Sheriff’s...
Former Linn County Special Deputy Sheriff arrested on federal child pornography charges
Dubuque Police looking to identify this individual
Dubuque police seeking public help in identifying suspect
The parents of 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt, who is currently on life support, are asking people to...
4-year-old on life support to have organs donated after falling in pool, family says
Iowa Beach
Western Iowa beach closed after confirmed case of rare brain infection

Latest News

This handout photo provided by The Roberts family shows Cooper Roberts, who along with his twin...
8-year-old paralyzed in parade attack awake, asking for twin
Dallas Matt smiles alongside 9-year-old Cecelia Strong the day after he rescued her on the...
Stranger saves 9-year-old from close call on Turkey River
Iowa Beach
Iowa beach closed after brain tissue eating ameba found
According to the incident report, detectives found her wheelchair ramp broken into two pieces...
Vandals destroy 76-year-old woman’s wheelchair ramp