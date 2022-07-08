Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

U.S. Marshals arrest 13 of Iowa’s most wanted sex offenders

US Marshalls arrest 13 non-compliant sex offenders
US Marshalls arrest 13 non-compliant sex offenders(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The U.S. Marshals Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force conducted an operation that lead to 13 fugitive sex offenders in the state being located and arrested.

Officials say the arrests lead to the recovery of two firearms, multiple rounds of ammunition, narcotics, and three new criminal cases. All fugitives arrested were in non-compliant status with Iowa’s Sex Offender Registry laws.

“Much of the success of this operation can be attributed to the vigilant efforts of our community members,” said Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Phil Hartung. “Throughout this operation, tips were received through the Iowa Sex Offender Registry’s tipline and through the United State Marshals tipline.”

The offenders listed on the Most Wanted website have been in a non-compliance status with the registry and have active arrest warrants on file. As of the posting of this article, 49 offenders remain on Iowa’s Most Wanted.

The U.S. Marshals are offering cash rewards for information that directly leads to the arrest of sex offenders who are in a non-compliant status. Tips are entirely confidential and anonymous.

US Marshals arrest 13 non-compliant sex offenders
US Marshals arrest 13 non-compliant sex offenders(KCRG)

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Lynn Smith
Cedar Rapids woman arrested on over 25 charges including forgery, identity theft, and money laundering
Former volunteer law enforcement officer, Gordon Grabau, 51, with the Linn County Sheriff’s...
Former Linn County Special Deputy Sheriff arrested on federal child pornography charges
Dubuque Police looking to identify this individual
Dubuque police seeking public help in identifying suspect
The parents of 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt, who is currently on life support, are asking people to...
4-year-old on life support to have organs donated after falling in pool, family says
Iowa Beach
Western Iowa beach closed after confirmed case of rare brain infection

Latest News

Our Town Independence
Our Town: Independence revitalizing downtown area
Push for trolley loop in Cedar Rapids continues
Push for trolley loop in Cedar Rapids continues
Push for trolley loop in Cedar Rapids continues
Push for trolley loop in Cedar Rapids continues
Havens was sentenced to 78 months imprisonment and 5 years of supervised release after his term...
Vinton man sentenced to federal prison for distributing meth