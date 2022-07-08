Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Sheriff: Family was living at children’s museum in Nevada; weapons and marijuana found

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after he was allegedly living in the museum and stockpiling weapons. (Source: KOLO)
By Freixys Casado and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nevada (KOLO/Gray News) - The Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada has been a staple of childhood in Carson City for decades, but now there’s closed sign on the door.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Wilbert Calhoun on June 30 on charges of child neglect and danger after allegedly living in the museum and stockpiling weapons.

Sheriff Ken Furlong said deputies responded to a report of a 2-year-old child in need of supervision.

“The child was actually found by a business. He had gotten out, crossed a very busy main artery,” he said.

The toddler’s father is Calhoun, and investigators said he and his wife, who served as the museum’s manager, had been living inside storage rooms with their five children at the museum.

Multiple weapons, silencers and marijuana were also found at the scene, the sheriff said.

“I’ve never seen anything like this before,” Furlong said.

Both Calhoun, who was a janitor at the museum, and his wife, whose name was not provided, were fired. According to Furlong, she was not present at the time deputies were dispatched.

The man is still in custody.

In a statement, the board of directors said they were “shocked and saddened that this happened on our watch, and we are working hard to make sure that nothing like this will ever happen again.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Lynn Smith
Cedar Rapids woman arrested on over 25 charges including forgery, identity theft, and money laundering
Former volunteer law enforcement officer, Gordon Grabau, 51, with the Linn County Sheriff’s...
Former Linn County Special Deputy Sheriff arrested on federal child pornography charges
Dubuque Police looking to identify this individual
Dubuque police seeking public help in identifying suspect
The parents of 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt, who is currently on life support, are asking people to...
4-year-old on life support to have organs donated after falling in pool, family says
Nezzy Conway
Iowa City assault suspect reportedly made incendiary/explosive device

Latest News

FILE - Ukrainian soldiers ride a tank through the town of Trostyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March...
US sending $400 million in military aid to Ukraine
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 1966, file photo, actor Larry Storch, one of the co-stars of "F Troop,"...
Larry Storch, zany Cpl. Agarn on TV’s ‘F Troop,’ dies at 99
Deputies arrived and searched a large, wooded area, where they found a man’s body along a creek...
Body found in creek after wedding party reports weird smell, sheriff says
The unemployment rate in June remained at 3.6% for a fourth straight month, the Labor...
A robust June jobs report clouds outlook for US economy