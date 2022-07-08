Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Republicans see boost in registrations in Iowa after June primary

Republicans saw a boost in new registrations in Iowa after the June primary.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Republicans saw a boost in new registrations in Iowa after the June primary.

The Iowa Secretary of State’s office releases voter registration data monthly.

From June to July of this year, the Republican Party in Iowa gained more than 24,000 voters. Democrats gained just more than 5,000.

Timothy Hagle, an associate professor of political science at the University of Iowa, said this difference in voters doesn’t necessarily mean Republicans will have an edge in November.

“People, again, will sometimes say is Iowa red state now meaning Republican or conservative? And I’ll say, ‘nope, it’s still purple.’ It’s the no party voters that decide the elections,” Hagle said.

He also said the number of registered voters is still roughly one third Republican, one third Democrat, and one third no party.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former volunteer law enforcement officer, Gordon Grabau, 51, with the Linn County Sheriff’s...
Former Linn County Special Deputy Sheriff arrested on federal child pornography charges
Jennifer Lynn Smith
Cedar Rapids woman arrested on over 25 charges including forgery, identity theft, and money laundering
Dubuque Police looking to identify this individual
Dubuque police seeking public help in identifying suspect
The parents of 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt, who is currently on life support, are asking people to...
4-year-old on life support to have organs donated after falling in pool, family says
Nezzy Conway
Iowa City assault suspect reportedly made incendiary/explosive device

Latest News

Vermont lawmakers have given the greenlight to a sweeping gun bill that includes fines for...
FBI performs more than 1000% increase in background checks after new gun law
Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., center, speaks as the House select committee investigating...
Regional political experts split on real impacts of Jan. 6 hearings
Rep Feenstra speaks in Sioux Center on Thursday.
Iowa congressman says he’d support nationwide abortion ban as officials endorse his campaign
Newspaper articles from 1973 show similarities between Roe and Dobbs rulings
Newspaper articles from 1973 show similarities between Roe and Dobbs rulings