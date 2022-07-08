Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Push for trolley loop in Cedar Rapids continues

By Libbie Randall
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - City leaders are one step closer to bringing a trolley system to Cedar Rapids.

Monica Vernon and the Self-Supported Municipal Improvement District, or SSMID, has been pushing for a trolley route that would connect four local neighborhoods since 2014.

It would go through downtown, New Bohemia, Czech Village, and Kingston Village.

“Which seems probably like nothing from the moon. But on a cold or hot day in Iowa, people might want to get on public transit,” she told TV-9.

She says the main difference between the bus system and this potential new trolley system would be that this is just for the downtown and surrounding areas. It would also run from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The only thing left to figure out would be the cost.

“We see this as a good opportunity for some of the Federal Transportation dollars,” said Vernon.

The main group she aims to target with this idea are tourists. But local consumers and business owners have expressed their support for the idea as well.

“I think it would be great for business. Anything that would bring people to the Czech community, to bring them shopping, eating, drinking, anything that brings people is a good thing,” said Red Frog Manager, Jon Bond.

As they’ve seen many of these neighborhoods grow immensely over the past 15 to 20 years, many feel the trolley loop would only further that growth.

“They’ve done a lot more to try to bring it up, bring more variety, more shopping, more restaurants. Just more things that complement each other and give it a different atmosphere,” said Bond.

As inflation impacts the cost of most everything, it’s made it difficult to complete the proposal. But Vernon says she would like to see it approved by next summer.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Lynn Smith
Cedar Rapids woman arrested on over 25 charges including forgery, identity theft, and money laundering
Former volunteer law enforcement officer, Gordon Grabau, 51, with the Linn County Sheriff’s...
Former Linn County Special Deputy Sheriff arrested on federal child pornography charges
Dubuque Police looking to identify this individual
Dubuque police seeking public help in identifying suspect
The parents of 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt, who is currently on life support, are asking people to...
4-year-old on life support to have organs donated after falling in pool, family says
Iowa Beach
Western Iowa beach closed after confirmed case of rare brain infection

Latest News

Our Town Independence
Our Town: Independence revitalizing downtown area
Push for trolley loop in Cedar Rapids continues
Push for trolley loop in Cedar Rapids continues
US Marshalls arrest 13 non-compliant sex offenders
U.S. Marshals arrest 13 of Iowa’s most wanted sex offenders
Havens was sentenced to 78 months imprisonment and 5 years of supervised release after his term...
Vinton man sentenced to federal prison for distributing meth