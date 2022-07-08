Show You Care
Pretty fantastic mid-Summer weekend ahead in eastern Iowa

A pleasant weekend is ahead for all of eastern Iowa.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our recent active weather pattern shifts away from our area, setting up a very pleasant weekend.

Temperatures tonight should be able to fall into the upper 50s and low 60s as dry air reaches us via northeasterly winds. Highs over the weekend will be in the low to mid 80s each day with abundant sunshine. We’ll also have much more comfortable dew point levels, leading to a less muggy feel.

A front drops through late Sunday night into Monday, bringing a chance for showers and storms. Ahead of it, temperatures and moisture climb for one day on Monday, before returning to near normal levels for much of the rest of the work week.

Several days of dry weather are included, with another storm chance to kick off a warmer next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

