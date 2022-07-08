Prairie and Kennedy take down area rivals to advance in the softball regional playoffs

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 5A regionals are underway, and after Thursday’s action Prairie and Kennedy are just two wins away from reaching state.

The Prairie Hawks beats Dubuque Senior 4-1. Prairie raises their record to 22-17, while the Rams end their season at 20-19.

The Hawks will take on Dubuque Hempstead in the regionals semifinals on Friday.

Kennedy edged out Cedar Falls 7-6 and will take on Ankeny in the regional semifinals. The Cougars raise their record to 24-15, while Cedar Falls ends their season at 22-14.

