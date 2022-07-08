Show You Care
Prairie and Kennedy take down area rivals to advance in the softball regional playoffs

By Jack Lido
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 5A regionals are underway, and after Thursday’s action Prairie and Kennedy are just two wins away from reaching state.

The Prairie Hawks beats Dubuque Senior 4-1. Prairie raises their record to 22-17, while the Rams end their season at 20-19.

The Hawks will take on Dubuque Hempstead in the regionals semifinals on Friday.

Kennedy edged out Cedar Falls 7-6 and will take on Ankeny in the regional semifinals. The Cougars raise their record to 24-15, while Cedar Falls ends their season at 22-14.

Crews work to clean the roads of downed trees in Independence
Storm causes power outages, damage across Iowa
A semi crash has blocked the southbound lanes of I-380 and one northbound lane in North...
Crews remove semi blocking southbound I-380 in North Liberty
Former volunteer law enforcement officer, Gordon Grabau, 51, with the Linn County Sheriff’s...
Former Linn County Special Deputy Sheriff arrested on federal child pornography charges
Jennifer Lynn Smith
Cedar Rapids woman arrested on over 25 charges including forgery, identity theft, and money laundering
Map showing Boston Way Apartments, where a 3-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday, July 3,...
GoFundMe set up for mother of Coralville 3-year-old shot and killed

West Delaware hopes to keep streak alive heading into postseason
Prairie and Kennedy take down area rivals to advance in the softball regional playoffs
Hawkeye commit Ava Jones and family seriously injured in Louisville crash
Teammates Cade Obermueller and Gable Mitchell follow in their fathers’ footsteps
City High Cade Obermueller and Gable Mitchell follow in their fathers’ footsteps