Oscar Mayer Hotdoggers bring Weinermobile to the Quad Cities

Visit Hotdogger Ketchup Kaitlyn and Benny Buns in the Quad Cities area Friday through Sunday.
Visit Hotdogger Ketchup Kaitlyn and Benny Buns in the Quad Cities area Friday through Sunday.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Oscar Mayer Hotdoggers, Ketchup Kaitlyn and Benny Buns bring Wienermobile to the Quad Cites area.

One of the six 27-foot Wienermobiles making its way across the country as part of the Coast to Coast Winnie Roast will be around the Quad Cities Friday through Sunday.

Ketchup Kaitlyn and Benny Buns graduated as “hotdogs off the grill” after two weeks of training at Hot Dog High. They serve for one year as Oscar Mayer Hotdoggers.

“My time in Hot Dog High was the best two weeks of my life,” Ketchup Kaitlyn said.

Friday the Wienermobile was at two Hy-vees in Davenport, at 53rd Street from 9 a.m. - noon and Locust Street from 1 - 4 p.m.

You can still catch the Wienermobile through the weekend at these locations:

  • At the 37th Annual Moonlight Chase Race and Eldridge Summer Festival at 2 p.m. Saturday. Then parked from 3 - 7 p.m. at North Second Place and W Davenport Street, Eldridge, Iowa.
  • Milan Hy-Vee from 9 a.m. to noon; 201 10th Avenue West, Milan, Illinois
  • Kimberly Road Hy- Vee from 1-4 p.m.; 1823 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, Iowa
