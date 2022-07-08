Show You Care
Muscatine officer receives ‘Life Saving Award’

Lt. Jirak holding award next to Mayor Brad Bark
Lt. Jirak holding award next to Mayor Brad Bark(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, 30 years to the day he began serving the community, a Muscatine Police officer was honored with the Life Saving Award.

Lt. Jeff Jirak was honored with the award during the July 7th Muscatine City Council meeting. The award is given to an officer who, while acting within the scope of their duties, saves the life of another person.

“On June 23, 2022, Lieutenant Jeff Jirak was on patrol and dispatched Muscatine Community College Dorms for a female who was unresponsive and not breathing. Lt. Jirak was met by a distraught female who led him to the apartment where the female was located.

Lieutenant Jirak noticed the female was purple, blue in the face, and was not breathing. He immediately took over chest compressions and continued to do so until the Muscatine Fire Department arrived on scene. Lt. Jirak performed CPR on the female for approx. two (2) minutes. The Muscatine Fire Department arrived on scene and found that the female’s pulse was back. Lt. Jirak’s quick actions on scene are what saved this female’s life, by remaining calm during a critical incident and performing CPR on the female.”

Jirak was nominated by his supervisor Lt. Anthony “Tony” Kies, as well as Muscatine’s Chief of Police Brett Talkington.

