Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Iowa’s Barta doubts Big Ten expands further ‘in near future’

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa athletic director Gary Barta says the Big Ten has received inquiries from schools interested in becoming members in the week since the additions of Southern California and UCLA were announced.

He said he doubts the conference will expand further in the near future.

The Big Ten voted to bring in USC and UCLA in 2024, making it a 16-team conference. Barta says conference leaders discussed Notre Dame last year after Texas and Oklahoma announced they would join the SEC by 2025.

Barta said if Notre Dame applied to the Big Ten, he probably would be supportive.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Lynn Smith
Cedar Rapids woman arrested on over 25 charges including forgery, identity theft, and money laundering
Former volunteer law enforcement officer, Gordon Grabau, 51, with the Linn County Sheriff’s...
Former Linn County Special Deputy Sheriff arrested on federal child pornography charges
Dubuque Police looking to identify this individual
Dubuque police seeking public help in identifying suspect
The parents of 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt, who is currently on life support, are asking people to...
4-year-old on life support to have organs donated after falling in pool, family says
Iowa Beach
Western Iowa beach closed after confirmed case of rare brain infection

Latest News

West Delaware hopes to keep streak alive heading into postseason
West Delaware hopes to keep streak alive heading into postseason
Prairie and Kennedy take down area rivals to advance in the softball regional playoffs
Prairie and Kennedy take down area rivals to advance in the softball regional playoffs
Prairie and Kennedy take down area rivals to advance in the softball regional playoffs
Prairie and Kennedy take down area rivals to advance in the softball regional playoffs
Hawkeye commit Ava Jones and family seriously injured in Louisville crash
Hawkeye commit Ava Jones and family seriously injured in Louisville crash